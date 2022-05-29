Nigerian, Ghana youth, others to benefit from AfDB’s new initiative

The African Development Bank (AfDB) has stated that young business owners in Zambia, Nigeria, Ghana, Cote d’Ivoire, Mauritius, and Mozambique, among others, are to benefit from its unique initiative to help grow their businesses.

President of AfDB, Akinwumi Adesina who disclosed this at the end of the bank’s 2022 annual meetings in Accra, Ghana, said the regional bank is investing in some selected banks to help grow youth-owned businesses across the African continent.

“We are designing renewed financial institutions that will invest into the business of the youths and Ghana is one of the benefitting countries,” he said.

“We have 13 countries and we expect to finish that design by the end of June. It will give youth-based businesses more opportunities to train, invest, create jobs for themselves, and succeed on our beautiful continent.

“This project reinforces the affirmative finance action for women in Africa initiative (AFAWA), through which the bank has made $420 million available for women’s businesses in 2021. This will be increased to $500 million in 2022.”

