Nigerian health experts push for increased govt funding

In a bid to achieve Universal Health Coverage (UHC) in Nigeria, health experts have called on all tiers of government to increase their commitment in funding the sector and timely release of health allocations as international intervention funds are drying up.

UHC is a healthcare system that provides health care and financial

protection to all citizens of a country.

The international UHC day is celebrated every December 12. The theme for this year is ‘Unite for Universal Health Coverage: Now is the time for collective action.’

The APC senatorial candidate for Kwara North, Sadiq Uma, in an interview, said Nigeria needs to go radical about the health sector because health and education are the priorities that move the country

forward.

Umar, a pharmacist, who has worked in the health development sector under DFID and USAID, said Nigeria’s health sector has been largely dependent on international donors and that is not good for its

sustainability.

He said Nigeria needs to seek alternative indigenous funding intervention for the health sector and stop depending on international intervention because the fund has been dwindling.

Speaking from 20 years’ experience in the developmental sector, Umar said donors in the last 10 years have been preaching sustainability and counterpart funding for health intervention.

“We need to set aside funding for the health sector apart from what has been set aside for National Health Insurance Scheme. The government also needs to pick interest in the activities of the

development partners which has been very helpful in the country,” he said.

Umar said data are available to show the interventions international donors have been doing in the health sector and that they have spent billions and there are results to show for it.

“Are we that poor as a country? I do not think we are that poor. It is time for Nigerian government to start setting aside funding to serve as a transition, while the donors are planning to slow down and pull

out. The Nigeria government should be increasing its interest in taking up this responsibility after all, it is our responsibility in the first place,” he said.

Nigeria, as part measures to achieve UHC, was to implement the Basic Health Care Provision Fund (BHCPF), which is a minimum of one percent of the consolidated federal government revenue and contributions from donor grants set aside to fund the basic health needs of the citizen.

50 percent of the fund is expected to be used for the provision of the basic minimum package of health services, under the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS). While five percent is meant to cater for

emergency health interventions, 45 percent of the fund is to be used for the provision of Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA).

