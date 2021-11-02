Nigerian heritage and modernity

There exist tension between heritage and modernity, and the conflict has continued to affect heritage sites around cities in Nigeria. The tension is between preserving traditional culture, and the demand of modern development which today is manifestly apparent in the country.

Heritage is embedded in our daily lives- culture: history, languages, materials and the perpetuity of wealth have allowed its indomitable presence to continue to flourish. One cannot disregard the history of old buildings in the interest of developmental expediency. Cultural landscapes breathe life into a place, a spirit that cannot be replicated by the most astute architectural edifice.

This is a reality we have grown accustomed to in our society because the tension is compounded by people and communities trying to meet up with the modern times.

The concepts of Heritage and Modernity appear intrinsically in opposition since modernity is anti- monumental in its true essence. However, this transpires as not really the case since many aspects of the modern monument belong within the vocabulary of modernisation.

The result is that the protection of monuments is seen nowadays as an end in itself and beauty is weighed against or preferred to truth and authenticity. The conception of the past is idealized and any interference is feared, if not categorically rejected. Meanwhile, the quest of man for modernity and development, the ever more rapid progress of material civilization, technology and economic development had led large sectors of society to adapt to different and uncompromising attitude. Their distinctive feature was an absence of knowledge and interest in our history, heritage and a complete rejection of the past.

The consequences of these two extreme conceptions may be seen in the outward appearance of our towns and in the state of public opinion. Our heritage sites invariably show open sores primarily due to the large scale urban developmental projects, though their number has been increased further by the successive alterations carried out in ignorance of the importance of ancient complexes of buildings and with visible and complete indifference towards them.

This attitude was responsible for the destruction of irreplaceable monuments of historical and architectural value e.g. Iloja bar in Lagos state, Benin Moats, parts of the city wall in Kano and Kaduna state have also been encroached upon to mention a few. Unfortunately, these monuments were destroyed to construct buildings for commercial and economic purposes.

Heritage and modernity should complement each other rather than destroying our cultural heritage in the quest for urbanisation. Heritage should not be despised but rather well presented and interpreted without distorting their authenticity and integrity to enhance visitors and tourist experience. Heritage is expected to be integrated into development plan to ensure their sustainable use instead of demolishing them to pave way for modern structures.

Tradition and culture have to do with the originality of a place, object or material but at the same time culture changes with time. This implies that objects and buildings used 100 years ago were at that time modern to the people, but today become our heritage. Likewise the objects, materials and buildings used today can be a point of reference for the future generations.

Aisha Mohammad Aliyu,

Chief Monument Officer,

National Commission for Museums and Monuments, Abuja.