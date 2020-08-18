Nigerian importers kick against surcharge on cargoes by int’nl shipping firms

Importers in the country are currently groaning under huge surcharge imposed on them by the international shipping firms on cargoes imported from across the world into the country.

The surcharge is adding to the high cost of doing business in Nigerian ports, coupled with the challenges of infrastructure deficiency and cumbersome shipping process at the nation’s gateway.

For over nine months, a shipping firm- Hapag-Lloyd has imposed a revised Peak Season Surcharge (PSS) on Tin Can Island and Apapa ports in Lagos.

Hapag-Lloyd imposed the PSS on all container types from across the world to Tin Can Island and Apapa ports.

Documents obtained by the media showed that about $1025 surcharge is slammed on 20 feet (ft) and 40ft containers on cargoes coming from United States and US territories, China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macau.

Charges from cargoes from the rest of the world are also pegged at $1025 or EUR 930 accordingly.

The charges are different from the ocean tariff rates as well as bunker-related surcharges, security-related surcharges, terminal handling charges, among others that shore up the cost of shipping in Nigeria.

Having commenced the charges from December 15, 2019, Hapag Lloyd, according to its notice is imposing the surcharge till further notice.

Critical industries in Nigeria are already groaning under the new charges, lamenting that the high prices are shocking its profits, which has already been crashed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Chairman, Shippers Association Lagos State, Jonathan Nichol bemoaned the shipping costs, expressing the group’s readiness to take it up with appropriate agencies.

Executive Secretary and Chief Executive Officer, Nigerian Shippers Council, Hassan Bello, described the charges as economic sabotage, saying the Council is moving vehemently against the action of the shipping firm.

Bello said: “We are protesting against it vehemently. There was no notice to us and the shippers that the charge was imminent. From our intelligence these charges are over $1,000. It is discriminatory. It is insensitive. Just when the Nigerian economy is recovering a little bit from the effect of COVID-19, it is insensitive for anybody to slam such charges of over $1,000 on Nigeria’s trade.

“It is discriminatory because it is not happening in Togo, Benin or Ghana, why should it be in Nigeria. “We have written a strong letter to the shipping association of Nigeria and we also wrote to their principals overseas, because this is not a local charge.

“Why should Nigeria be the recovery ground for shipping companies? We have three lines of action on the internal level; we are going to call on the Union of Africa’s Shippers’ Council; Global Shippers’ Association and Global Shippers Forum. “On the national level, we are rallying round the organized private sector, I am already in talk with Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), I will talk to Manufacturers Association of Nigeria, as well as big time shippers like Dangote and Nigerian Breweries among others,” he said.

President, Importers Association of Nigeria, Kingsley Chikezie, said the importers are not happy about the additional charges from the shipping firm, even at a time they were complaining about high cost of shipping at the ports.