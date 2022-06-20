Nigerian journalist Amalaha appointed UTA country president

Publisher and award-winning journalist, Princess Abigail Chinyere Amalaha, has been appointed President of United Towns Agency (UTA) in Nigeria.

The UTA is a United Nations (UN) accredited nongovernmental organisation with consultative status of the United Nations Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC).

Princess Amalaha’s appointment came on the heels of a rigorous process of election, interviews and background checks of her humanitarian works conducted by the UTA headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland.

UTA Secretary-General, Tunisian born award winning Eya Essif who broke the news said the current activities of the organisation are represented in 110 countries around the world.

“The immediate task before Princess Amalaha is to establish a full fledge office of UTA in Nigeria and commence operations on the implementation of various charity works and humanitarian projects of the UN-NGO in the areas of human rights protection, environmental protection, projects for irrigation systems, electricity supply, alleviation of poverty and attainment of Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) in the country.

Responding, Princess Amalaha described her appointment to the coveted position as an act of God and an honour to Nigeria and a big challenge for her to prove her mettle and show that Nigeria is capable of hosting the UTA and make the desired impact.

She expressed her profound gratitude to the UTA management at the headquarters in Geneva and the Secretary-General, Eya Essif who gave her the necessary support and encouragement since her appointment on 18th March, 2022.

