Nigerian leads newly-created West African insurance body



The West Africa Supervisors Association (WAISA) has picked the Director of Inspectorate, the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM), Dr. Pius Agboola, as the chairman of its newly-established College of Insurance Supervisors for the West African Monetary Zone (CISWAMZ).

The decision was a result of the consensus of the Committee of Governors of the West African Monetary Zone at their 43rd meeting, a statement by the Head of Corporate Communication and Market Development, NAICOM, Rasaaq Salami, said.

The statement said CISWAMZ has the mandate to enhance multilateral cooperation and promotion of international standards in fostering favourable investment environment and orderly markets.

It also said that CISWAMZ would support the insurance industry to respond to a wide range of social and economic forces, particularly insurance-linked financial activities.

