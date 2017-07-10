Nigerian manufacturing index rises to 52.9 points in June

Stories by Amaka Ifeakandu Lagos Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) recent survey on purchasing and supply executives from manufacturing and nonmanufacturing businesses, showed an expansion in both the manufacturing and nonmanufacturing businesses. Th e CBN survey report for the month of June 2017 released recently with sustained expansion in the real sector has confi rmed optimism of a near term exit from the country’s fi ve month long economic recession. Th e boost in real sector activity could be attributed to improved business sentiment on the back of favourable ongoing economic reforms to improve the business environment. Th e reforms include eff orts by monetary authority at improving foreign exchange supply to end users coupled with eff orts to improve fi nancial inclusion of underserved sectors amongst other things. Th is is in addition to moves by the fi scal authority to improve the country’s ranking on ease of doing business, enhance economic diversifi cation, Th e survey, according to the CBN, indicated that the manufacturing composite PMI stood at 52.9 index point in June 2017 against 52.5 index point in May 2017, the third consecutive expansion. Th e increase in manufacturing composite PMI was driven by expansion in new orders, to 51.0 in June compared to 50.5 in May; expansion in production level went down to 58.2 in June slower than 58.7 in the preceding month and an expansion in purchase of raw materials inventories, to 52.3 in June, following an expansion

of 50.8 in the previous month. In the same vein, the index for employment showed sustained expansion, rising to 51.1 in June from a contraction of 50.7 in May while supplier delivery times shortened, to 50.3 slower than 49.9 which might be due to improved capacity at input suppliers’. Th e report also revealed that expansion in input prices increased at a slower pace to 66.6 from the previous data of 68.4, while the output prices expanded faster to 62.7 from 61.3 recorded previously . Th e CBN report further showed that of the 16 manufacturing subsectors under survey, 12 sectors recorded expansions better than 10 in the preceding month as manufacturers of ‘Petroleum & coal products’, ‘Computer & electronic products’, ‘Food, beverage & tobacco products’ and ‘Textile, apparel, leather & footwear’ recorded expansions of 58.1 points 66.7 and 53.4 respectively from 62.1, 49.7 and 54.4 recorded in the preceding month while footwear steady at 54.9. On the other hand, the non-manufacturing sector extended its advance as the nonmanufacturing composite PMI increased to 54.2 in June 2017 against 52.7 in May. Th is was partly driven by expansion in business activity and incoming business which went to 57.0 compared with 56.2 and 54.6 faster than 53.2 respectively; while employment level and work in progress expanded, to 53.4 from 50.2 and 51.8 from of 51.4 respectively.

Th e survey indicated that of all eighteen non-manufacturing sub-sectors under survey, 15 sectors recorded expansions better than 10 in the preceding month): However, ‘Agricultural’, ‘Finance & Insurance’ and ‘Wholesale & retail trade’ sectors saw faster expansions, growing to 56.3, 62.3 and 53.8 respectively, from 66.7, 50.2 and 49.4 reported in the preceding month.

Meanwhile, the business expectations survey report for the second quarter of 2017 released recently showed that businesses were less pessimistic about macroeconomic conditions in reported quarter at negative 1.5 points in second quarter compared to negative 27.7 reported in fi rst quarter of 2017. It shows more optimistic about conditions in the next quarter, third quarter of 2017, at 47.5 points compared to fi rst quarter 2017, at 28.2. Th e fi nancial intermediation sector was most optimistic in reported quarterof second quarter of this year , at 20.9 points and for the next quarter, at 71.2.