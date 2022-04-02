Nigerian Masters Pro/Am tourney: Anoruo wins Leg 12

Uchenna Anoruo on Friday proved why he was one of the best in the race to the Nigeria Masters tournament as he dusted his strong contenders to win the 12th Leg and make the cut.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the final round of the 12th Leg of the race to Nigeria Masters saw a total of five golfers slugging it out at the Arsenal Golf Course, Owerri ,with only three of them lucky enough to make the cut.

​With a cumulative of 292 and +4 after 72 holes, Anoruo became the first player on the leaderboard.

His play in the final round started with a par in the first four holes, a bogey in the fifth, par in the sixth, seventh, eight and eventually finishing the front nine with a birdie to make 35.

With a birdie in tenth, bogey in the 11th, par in 12th, birdie in 13th, par in 14th, bogey in 15th, birdie in the 16th, 17th and 18th hole being a par saw him coming in with 36 to finish the round with an under course par (71).

“I’m excited that I am the first on the board, words can’t express how happy I am to have made the cut after a while of not winning”, an elated Anoruo told NAN after the game.

NAN also reports that in second place was another optimistic golfer, George Inalegwu whose game ended with a cumulative of 297 with +9 after 72 holes which made him to also make the cut.

Inalegwu’s game play in the final round saw him coming in with 1 over par (73).

Also in third place was David Ali who was Anoruo’s strongest contender after the third round but faltered in his final round.

His game ended with a cumulative of 302 with +14 which also saw him making the cut.

NAN also reports that the 13th Leg of the race to Nigeria Masters will hold between April 5 and April 8 at the Arsenal Golf Course, Owerri. (NAN)