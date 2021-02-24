Nigerian military recaptures Marte, kills several terrorists

Nigerian troops Tuesday successfully recaptured Marte from Boko Haram/Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) insurgents.

Marte is a local government area in Borno state, Nigeria, and it is located on the western coast of Lake Chad.

ISWAP fighters armed with machine guns had on January 16 overran a military base in the area.

At least seven persons were killed and one other captured by the terrorists.

They also seized weapons, ammunition, six-wheel vehicles, and burnt down the military barrack.

A military source, who confirmed the development to journalists Tuesday, said several terrorists who laid siege in the area were killed by troops as they charged into the town, Ripples Nigeria reports.

He added that troops also detonated several Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) laced along the routes and finally dominated the general area.

The source said: “New Marte is effectively in our hands since 3:00 p.m. Our will and determination are unshaken. We are ever determined not to let our service chiefs and the country down.’’