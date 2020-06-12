Nigerian Navy onward march @ 64

From ancient time to date, navies have played crucial roles in nation building. Little wonder, the domineering tendencies of great empires such as Greece, Rome, Portugal, Spain, Germany and Great Britain were aided by sea power.

Rear Admiral Alfred Thayer Mahan (1840-1914) US naval historian and strategic thinker, author of ‘The Influence of Sea Power Upon History, 1660-1783)”, described as ‘the most important American strategist of the 19th Century’, believes that ‘national greatness is inextricably associated with sea, with its commercial use in peace time and combat in war.’ Mahan’s dictum is that, ‘whatever power rules the sea rules the world’.

Navy is regarded by navalists as an institution that ‘carries public trust and… is itself embedded in the fabric of the nation.’ Admiral Louis Hamilton, Chief of Naval Staff of Royal Australian Navy wrote in a report to the Australian Government thus: “A navy does not drop from the clouds… it is in many ways the greatest expression of a nation’s genius”.

The role navies play in the economic, socio-political and security of nations explain the importance attached to it by countries especially the littoral states.

Nigeria as a littoral state has placed premium on the protection of its territorial waters with establishment of the navy. Established as an offshoot of colonial marine constabulary formed in 1914, the Nigerian Navy is one of the services of Nigerian Armed Forces to primarily safeguard the nation’s territorial waters.

The Nigerian Navy is next in hierarchy to the Nigerian Army and followed by the Nigerian Airforce.

Established in 1956, Nigerian Navy, which sprouted from colonial marine department of the Royal Navy, is one of the largest navies in Africa. Since its formation the Nigerian Navy has gone through various transformations evolving into a ‘multi-mission maritime arm of the Nigerian Armed Forces.

The 1999 Constitution of Nigeria and the Armed Forces Act CAP A20 and the National Defence Policy (2006), accordingly saddle the navy with the defence of Nigeria by sea. These status also include the full spectrum of military, policing and diplomatic functions of a modern navy.

In line with this, it participated in the Nigerian Civil war, Niger Delta conflict, Liberian and Sierra Leonean wars, Boko Haram insurgency and ECOWAS military intervention in Gambia.

Since 2015, the Nigerian Navy under the leadership of Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ekwe Ibas, the Chief of Naval Staff, has focused on ‘developing a credible naval power in fulfillment of the navy’s constitutional roles’.

To achieve this, the CNS placed emphasis on ‘operational availability of ships, training and motivation of personnel. The Nigerian Navy has taken delivery of ships including Offshore Patrol Vessels (OPVs), Sea Defence Boats, Patrol Craft and training ships as well as helicopters.

To have professionally competent personnel for optimum utilization of the platforms, there have been training at home and abroad for officers and ratings. In line with international best practices, the Nigerian Navy has in the last five years achieved enhanced capacity and human resources needed for operational services at sea. Within this period, 994 officers have been commissioned, while 7,465 ratings enlisted into the service.

Recognizing the importance of wellbeing and motivation of personnel, the chief of naval staff has made welfare of officers and ratings a core aspect of his administration. While sustaining inherited efforts, new schemes have been developed to further boost the morale of the personnel. Some of the new efforts include, but not limited to setting up of loan schemes to assist personnel achieve their personal goals through the Nigerian Navy Microfinance Bank, Nigerian Navy Multipurpose Cooperative Society, and the Navy Exchange and Welfare Loan Scheme. To enhance productivity and operational efficiency, effort has been made to provide accommodation for personnel through construction of barracks in all naval units.

Fully aware of the maritime security challenges within the Nigerian maritime domain such as piracy/sea robbery, crude oil theft, illegal oil bunkering, smuggling, unregulated fishing, insurgency, hostage taking, human and drug trafficking, the Chief of Naval Staff has focused on capacity development in order to improve maritime security in Nigerian waters and the Gulf of Guinea. In combating these threats, the Nigerian Navy adopted Total Spectrum Maritime Strategy (TSMS) to guide operational engagements. It has conducted and also participated in over 60 exercises and operations. Some of the exercises regarded as game changers include Ex Tsare Teku, Ex Eagle Eye, Op RIVER SWEEP, OP CALM WATER and Op SWIFT RESPONSE.

To fully secure Nigeria’s territorial waters as well as ensure good governance, law and order in the Gulf of Guinea, the Nigerian Navy conducted combined exercises in collaboration with regional and international navies and other maritime stakeholders. Some of the exercises include EX OBANGAME EXPRESS, EX NEMO and Op JUNCTION RAIN.

In line with President Muhammadu Buhari’s focus on the need to look inwards and determination to build on existing efforts, the Nigerian Navy has in the last five years invested in ‘local content development through the local construction of Seaward Defence Boat (SDB)’. It is boosting Nigeria’s support for local content through engagement of local companies to build platforms for the service.

To enhance its policing capability towards the peaceful use of the nation’s maritime environment, the Nigerian Navy instituted initiatives leading to the gradual reduction and steady decline in piracy attacks on Nigeria’s territorial waters from 2016-2019. Some of the remarkable achievements in anti-piracy operations include the rescue of 11 crew men on board a Portuguese container ship, MV TOMMI RITSCHER attacked by pirates in the Republic of Benin Waters; and the rescue of a fishing vessel, MV HAILUFENG 11 hijacked off the coast of Cote D’Ivoire. These efforts won the service commendation from the International Maritime Bureau and further demonstrated Nigerian Navy’s capability, leadership role and dominance in the anti-piracy operations in the Gulf of Guinea.

One of the biggest challenges the Nigerian Navy has been confronting in the last five years is crude oil theft. To check this menace, the Nigerian Navy has undertaken various anti-crude oil theft operations in checking illegal oil bunkering and illegal refineries. Between 2015 and 2019, 140 illegal refineries were destroyed.

Another challenge, which the Nigerian Navy has confronted is smuggling. Through anti-smuggling operations, Ops SWIFT RESPONSE and CALM WATERS, the navy has arrested scores of smugglers thereby reinforcing the drive towards eradication of rice smuggling in support of the Federal Government’s policy of local rice production.

In line with global best practices, since 2015 the navy has increased maritime domain awareness through ‘round the clock surveillance of Nigeria’s maritime space using the Regional and Maritime Awareness Capability (RMAC), Falcon Eye facilities as well as use of vessels and helicopters. The service also has ‘24 Maritime Domain Awareness (MDA) centres located across Nigerian coastlines, with attendant reduction in operational logistic costs. Having recognised the centrality and inevitability of collaborations and linkages as central to the development of any navy, the Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Ibas has increasingly positioned the Nigerian Navy through collaboration with other maritime nations and international maritime agencies for successful maritime security operations. Regular international conferences and sea exercises with navies of other nations and major maritime stakeholders for the purpose of capacity building, intelligence and information sharing, are held.

As corporate social responsibility, the Nigerian Navy has also participated in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic by providing human and material resources as well as serving in the frontline.

Even though, this year’s anniversary was low key due to the effect of the pandemic, Nigerian Navy has demonstrated that it is a veritable tool of national power in both peace and war time.