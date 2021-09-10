Nigerian Paralympic medallists, others in last contingent batch return from Tokyo, Flora dedicates feat to Dare

The last batch of paralympic athletes including medalists and officials have returned to Nigeria.

The contingent arrived the country via Nnamdi Azikiwe international airport Abuja on Thursday and were received by top government officials including Special Assistant to President on Sports Daniel Amokachi.

Whike speaking to Journalists on arrival, Paralympics gold medallist in the Javelin event of the 2020 Paralympics Flora Ngwunwa dedicated her medal to the Honourable Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Chief Sunday Dare.

Ngwunwa said, “Apart from God Almighty, I dedicate this Gold medal to the Honourable Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Chief Sunday Dare. The Minister made this successful achievement possible, he ensured that the camp was opened early for us to prepare for the tournament which played a vital role on the road to this success. The Minister also ensured that our welfare was taken care of, as a result we were focused and determined to make the Nation proud.”

On factors that worked against setting new records, the gold medalist said, “Yes, like I said, the preparation was fantastic and my target was to break the world record, but the weather condition in Japan affected me and slowed me down a bit, that’s why I couldn’t break the record. The most important thing is the Gold medal and I am very happy that I won it.”

On her next target, she said, “What I want to do now is to relax and after that I will start training again because we still have the World Championships coming up next year in Japan and the Common Wealth games.”

Among those that received the team were acting Director Planning, Monitoring and Information Mr. Peter Nelson, Director of Grassroots Sports, Alhaji Bode Durotoye, among others.

The supporters club provided entertainment for the athletes at a colourful but brief reception at the airport