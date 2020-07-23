Nigerian Taekwondo to host first-ever online tourney

Nigerian Taekwondo Federation (NTF) has announced plans to host the country’s first-ever online taekwondo championships at the National Online Poomsae Championships. More than 60 athletes are set to take part in the two-day event which will hold from July 31 to August 1. Male and female competitions will be held in both the over-18 and under-18 categories. Alhaji Sani Lawal, the chairman of the NTF’s Technical and Development Committee, convened an online meeting to discuss preparations with officials involved.

He said registration is now open and prize money and certificates will be awarded to the gold, silver and bronze medallists. Online events in a number of sports have become popular during the COVID-19 pandemic, which has caused various restrictions around the world. “Taekwondo is known to be resilient and its practitioners are known to be creative,” said Lawal. “This event is our response to COVID-19’s restrictive effect on the world. “It will be the first-time ever and we are happy to present an opportunity to our practitioners to ensure they remain active.” The championship will be supervised by Tournament Director, Chika Chukwumerije.