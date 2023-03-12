Nigerian takes over as Chelsea coach

Chelsea Football Club have confirmed Hassan Sulaiman as the new head coach for the Under-18 team.

According to the club, “Sulaiman has been a part of the academy set-up at Chelsea since 2008, climbing through the coaching ranks and taking on a number of roles in the process.

“His most recent position was as the Under-16 head coach.

“Swindon Town has announced that our previous Under-18 head coach Ed Brand has joined them as an assistant to Jody Morris, who was appointed the League Two club’s head coach in January.

“Brand, a former Chelsea youth team defender, began coaching in the Academy in 2008 and stepped up to assist Morris with our Under-18s in 2016.

“During their two seasons working together at that level, the young Blues won every competition they were involved in. Brand became Under-18s head coach in 2019.”

About his appointment, Sulaiman said: “I am delighted to take on this new role and this is an opportunity that I am really looking forward to. I want to thank the leadership team for having the confidence in me to continue the success of the Academy.

“My passion is to help players become better people and better footballers, ultimately maximising their potential.”

