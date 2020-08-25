Nigerian teenager rules Australia youth athletics





A Nigerian youth and athletic prodigy, Prosper Nwoko, has continued to dominate the Australia Youth Athletics world with his recent victory at the country’s Summer Set College Athletics Meet in Queensland.

Nwoko returned at the time of 10.91 seconds to pick the 100m gold at the meet in March 2020, has with the victory not given up his domination of the Australia School Athletics, which he claimed in the 2018 meet, as he has remained both the state and national champions at his age category.



The Queensland based school boy sensation was also the winner of the boys U18, 100m as well as 200m at the 2019 Australia All Schools Championships, where ran 10.77 (+2.4) to win the gold in the 100m race, and 21.49 seconds for the 200m, a feat which has earned him scholarship from the Austrian government, to the admiration of his parents.

“That talent has gotten him scholarship in a prestigious college here which he attends. He is in grade 11 and we can’t stop thanking God. Where would I have seen money for such school?” His mother, Mrs Joy Smart Nwoko, told reporters during a chat from her Australia base

Nwoko, who turned 17 on July 7, 2020, whose parents hail from Rivers state, it was gathered, was preparing to lead Australian to the World U20 Athletics Championship, before the outbreak of the corona virus pandemic that led to the cancellation of the event