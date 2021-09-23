Nigerian women’s apathy to politics worrisome – Zainab Abiola

Wife of acclaimed winner of June 12, 1993 presidential election, Zainab Abiola, Monday, expressed disappointment at the low level of women participation in active, elective positions in the nation’s political system.

Speaking to Women Against Violence (WAV) in Abuja, Mrs. Abiola, who is also Queen Akasoba of Kalabari Kingdom, said it was disheartening seeing Nigeria women still playing backward roles rather than taking a centre stage in the scheme of nation building.

According to the founder of Aspire Women Forum (AWF), the need for the Nigerian women to participate fully in revamping the process of choosing political leaders is long overdue.

“Is it because my Presidential Nomination Form 001 was confiscated by ex-President Jonathan in 2015 that women are no longer interested in politics? Or it is the déjà vu of political misogyny?

“In order to enhance quality participation, representation and ensure good governance in the country, women must rise to the challenge of making their voices heard by participating actively in the democratic processes -even if your nomination forms are stolen, don’t give up and don’t quit. It is a national service,” she said.

While calling for value reorientation and conscientiousness among Nigerians especially the women folk towards improving the nation’s electoral process, British trained Barrister Zainab Abiola, said there was need to return to vibrant and quality representation adding that Nigerian leaders must desist from skewing the electoral process in favour of moneybags against those with requisite capacity.

“A great nation is reckoned with based on her adherence to gender sensitivities.

Women must avoid the siddon-look approach and participate in the process. They must guide, educate, inform and most especially partner with the men towards collective prosperity,” she stated.

According to her, “there are voices calling for the disintegration of the nation that My late husband and other heroes died to keep as one.”

