Nigerian youngster Kalu dreams Super Eagles, Barcelona place





An upcoming Nigerian footballer Neville Nnamdi Kalu has declared his readiness to play at the highest level if given the opportunity.



The American/Nigerian-born Kalu who had a stint with third division clubs in Spain and Germany said he has been waiting for the right offers so he could move to a bigger league.



According to the 21-year-old player, “I have been training and keeping fit and talking to agents to make good moves now that the coronavirus pandemic is giving way.



“I was in Germany where I played for the under-23 before the pandemic started. I have been to Spain. I spent one month and some weeks in Spain in an academy. Before then I was just playing here in Nigeria, I trained with Enyimba for some months, then I went back.



“I aspire to play in the big leagues. I want to play majorly in European football where I can play big.



“My dream is to play for Barcelona because even when I was little I grew up in the city before we came back to Nigeria. I grew up loving the team right from when I was a child. I love the likes of Ronaldinho, Messi and the rest of them. Is a team I would want to be part of in the future.



On his international career choice, Kalu said, “Yes, I want to play for Super Eagles if given the opportunity. Everything has its own time; the people at my age level playing top games have their own time. Mine might be longer than theirs but I believe that things are already falling in place; I believe I would be playing for the Super Eagles soonest.”