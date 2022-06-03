Nigerian youth back Ibrahim Dauda for president

A coalition of Nigerian youth leaders has endorsed Dr. Ibrahim Dauda as their favourite and choice presidential candidate in the forthcoming elections.

Their position was contained in a communiqué issued at the end of their extraordinary session in Abuja with the resolve to find a credible candidate amongst the many candidates that embody “the ideals of the Nigerian youth and have the requisite skills and competencies required to salvage the economy and restore the dignity of the youth.”

The Coalition’s spokesman, Igwe Ude-Umanta, said, “We are gathered here to endorse the Presidential aspiration of one of our own whose leadership credentials are impeccable. We humbly present Dr. Ibrahim Dauda, a frontline presidential aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and solicit for total support and possibly, his adoption as a consensus candidate.

“We recognise and pay our utmost respect to many other eminent Nigerians in this race for the 2023 presidency. But it is the time of the youth, and having identified a young Nigerian of unassailable leadership credentials, it is right and righteous that we choose and stick with our own for the job of the Nigerian presidency. This endorsement is not just about being young. It is about possessing the requisite credentials and capacity to lead the country at a time that dynamic and digital leadership is most desirable.”

