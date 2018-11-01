Nigerian youth must identify their potentials – NGO

A non-governmental organisation, Sui Generis, has called on the
Nigerian youth to look beyond what government can offer them and
identify their potentials in order to bring the best in them.
Founder of the NGO, Oluwafisayo Olorunfemi, gave this advice during a
programme tagged Let’s Talk Africa, in Kaduna recently.
‘‘Over the centuries, it has been observed that young adults with the
potential to improve things in the society creep into a cage called ‘
the norm,’’ she said.
While speaking on the lukewarm attitude of the youth, she said there
was no deliberate attempt by most young adults to break out of the
status quo.
She further explained that the mind is the fundamental start of
liberation, saying to break the cycle, there was the need for every
individual to discover himself.
She said ‘‘the vision of the NGO is to see young adults to be
productive deliberate thinkers with passion for immediate society
impact.’’
‘‘It is our aim to help young adults break out of the status quo by
challenging their thinking to learn to question things and aspire for
the greater good of all.
“It is also our responsibility to expose young adults to who they are
other than what circumstances, situation and society dictates,’’
Oluwafisayo said.
