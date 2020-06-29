Nigerian youths warn against sponsored rallies



Coalition of Nigeria Youths Associations has warned youths against participating in sponsored protest rallies in the name of insecurity in the country.

A communique signed by the National Coordinator, Comrade Nuhu Sani Lere, after their meeting on Monday in Kaduna said youth were tools for development, fighting corruption, insecurity and promoting good governance, but they should not be used as political thugs and sponsored protesters in the country.



According to the communique, “Coalition of Nigeria Youths Associations frown at some politicians using youths to protect their selfish interest in order to achieve their 2023 ambition.

“The Coalition aligned with President Muhammadu Buhari on the matching order given to the Service Chiefs as their effort is not enough. We also called on them to map out plans and strategy to ensure that the insecurity challenges in Nigeria become history.”



The communique reminds Nigerians that the issues of insecurity was a collective responsibility for all.

It also stressed the need for the public to support the security agencies, particularly by providing them with vital information.



Speaking on Covid-19, the coalition of Nigeria youths associations called on the public to “abide by the Presidential Task Force advise on the Covid-19 protocol and preventive measures in respect of the rising cases of Coronavirus in Nigeria. The communique commend the efforts of PTF and it’s Chairman Mustapha Boss for their tireless effort to curtail the pandemic in the country.”

On the political crises in Nigeria, particularly the leadership issue rocking the All Progressive Congress (APC), the associations commended President Muhammadu Buhari for saving the democratic set up.



“The coalition of Nigeria youths associations commended President Muhammadu Buhari for abiding with the court injunction suspending ex-national chairman of the party, Adams Oshiomhole, dissolving the NWC as well as setting up caretaker committee which demonstrated the beauty of democracy under his leadership.

“The associations also called on the Nigeria youths to continue to support the good policy and program of the present administration in the areas of agriculture, job creations and good governance for development of the country.”