Nigerians beg FG to meet ASUU’s demands

Some Nigerians on Friday in Abuja had called on the federal government to meet the demands of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) to end the lecturers’ on-going strike.

They made the call in separate interviews with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

They told NAN that the incessant strike was not good for education,saying it had stalled the academic progress of many students.

Mr. Mark Asekhemhe, a student, said the ongoing strike had impacted negatively on academic activities in universities.

He said the strike was an ‘old way of cajoling the government in meeting the demands of ASUU.”

Asekhemhe said the strike would reduce the academic performance of students as it does not give them the opportunity to adequately prepare for exams.

He said it would also disrupt the nation’s university academic calendar.

“Embarking on a strike is a major factor that encourages students to be lazy because it prolongs the required academic session for students,” he said.

A lecturer fomo Citi Polytechnic, Abuja, Mr. Samuel Onime, urged the federal government to continue to dialogue with ASUU with a view to meeting the teachers’ demands.

“Constant dialogue by both parties will go a long way to resolve the FG/ASUU disagreement and ensure that students are back to classes,” he said.

According to him, embarking on strike has the tendency of exposing students to criminal activities and worsens the security challenge in the country.

Onime, therefore, advised students to engage in acquiring skills and learning trades to keep them busy pending on when the strike would be called off.

Also, Miss Hope Opumo, a student, urged the two parties to continue to dialogue until all their differences were resolved and future strikes averted.

NAN reports that the university lecturers are on a one-month strike to press home their demands for improved teaching and learning environment and their welfare.