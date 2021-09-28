Nigerians can’t live with terrorism for next 40 years, PDP tells Sheriff

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has told a former governor of Borno state, Senator Ali Modu Sheriff, to perish the thoughts of All Progressives Congress (APC) ruling for 40 years, noting that Nigerians are resolute in their decision not to allow the party beyond May 29, 2023.

The PDP position is predicated on the assertion by Sheriff that their aspiration is to continue to have APC in government for the next 40 years.

The party’s national publicity secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, Monday said “Ali Modu Sheriff must know that Nigerians are aware of the desperate plots by the APC and its members that are behind acts of terrorism, banditry, treasury looting, violation of rights and electoral manipulations in our country, to continue to enjoy official cover using the APC as a platform for their reprehensible activities.”

He added that “Nigerians have decided to kick out the APC in the 2023 general election and no amount of manipulations or evil machination can sway that resolve to ensure that the APC does not stay a day beyond May 29, 2023.

Continuing, the said: “The PDP therefore has nothing but pity for Ali Modu Sheriff and his co-travelers as the conspiracies against our dear nation will surely come to naught.”