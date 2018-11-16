Nigerians dazed as 19-year old boy buys 16-year old girlfriend benz, Iphone as birthday gifts

A 19-year old, whose name was given as Zubairu, has surprised his girlfriend, Nihat with a Mercedes Benz, iWatch and an iPhone X Max for her 16th birthday.

The boy immediately went on his Instagram page to celebrate and it has already gone viral on social media.

The Abuja based guy is said to be a 100 level undergraduate and his girlfriend an SS3 student.

The video was reportedly uploaded by their friends who witnessed the surprise “assurance” Zubairu dished out to his girl, Nihat.

Share this:



Tweet



WhatsApp



No tags for this post.