Nigerians hail appointment of Biu as FRSC boss 

The appointment of the Acting Corps Marshal of the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC), Dauda Ali Biu, has been described as placing a round peg in a round hole considering his vast experience and passion for the job.

Biu, a seasoned road safety professional who hails from Hawul local government area of Borno state, joined the corps in 1988 and rose through hard work, dedication and commitment to the rank of Deputy Corps Marshal before his elevation to the rank of Acting Corps Marshal.

Following his appointment, Nigerians have expressed optimism that his emergence will help transform the agency, considering his vast experience on the job.

Recounting their experiences, some Nigerians stated that the he has assisted in saving the lives of accident victims.

Mr. Maduabuchi Nwadike told reporters that he met Biu sometimes in 2019 at the highway around Julius Berger bridge at an accident scene when they were trying to rescue the victims.

Nwadike said they could not get a car to convey the victims because they were parked on the other side of the road, but someone came and immediately asked his driver to convey the victims to a nearby hospital while he waited at the scene.

He said, “I saw a FRSC official vehicle coming, when it got to the scene, it stopped, and the man came out to see the situation and he noticed the victim, a girl was unconscious and he ordered his driver to assist and take the girl to the nearest hospital – Zanklin Hospital, Mabushi.”

Also, Mallam Nasir Dambatta, said Buhari has displayed exemplary wisdom with the appointment of Biu, a man whose leadership, sacrifice, statesmanship, patriotism and unwavering commitment to the interests of the people of Nigeria at have few parallels.

Dambatta said, “We feel proud to say that we drew and shall continue to draw inspiration from his life and works and shall continue to strive, in all we do, to live by the personal and social values and standards he has lived and set for himself as a citizen, subject, and leader.”

