Nigerians must respect rule of law, equity – Akwa Ibom deputy governor

The Akwa Ibom deputy governor, Mr Moses Ekpo, has said respect for the rule of law, equity and fairness remains the keys to making Nigeria great again.

He stated this as the tempo of political activities heightened in the state when Mr Aniekan Umanah was re-elected to contest for the Abak/Etim Ekpo/Ika federal constituency.

While addressing party faithful at his Abak hometown shortly after the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) held its House of Assembly and House of Representatives primaries for the Abak State and Federal Constituencies, he said fairness would continue to remain topmost priority of the party in the state.

“I want to assure that under the watch of the PDP and under my watch, equity, fairness and equality will continue to be the watchword,” Ekpo said.

He commended the candidates for maintaining law and order and urged them to continue to work in unity with the nominated candidates for the growth of the party and their respective constituencies.

