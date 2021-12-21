Nigerians must unite to rescue democracy – Fintiri

Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri of Adamawa state, has blamed retrogressive elements of the governing All Progressive Congress (APC) as being responsible for the refusal of President Muhammadu Buhari to sign the new amended electoral bill into law.

According to him, the ruling party is afraid of 2023 election defeat.

The governor stated this Tuesday at the Mubi Local Government Area while officially receiving the member representing Mubi South constituency in the state House of Assembly, Hon Musa Bororo who defected from APC to PDP.

“We are here in the city of Mubi, the commercial headquarters of Adamawa state, to receive into our fold the PDP family the member representing mubi south and his people.

“We are not surprised because of the level of disruption, because of the level of decadence that this government particularly the federal government have set into our system desruption in security infrastructures, disruption in our economy,disruption in infrastructure and youth development”.

“Now again they are ganging up to destroy our democracy and refusing the oresident to assent to the electoral bill because they are afraid of 2023 election.we have to come together as a people to fight for our country,we have to come together to rescue our democracy because it is the only way for Nigerians, he said.

According to him, they will continue to do what is right to improve and advance national interest that would make Nigeria one in terms of its security, development and in terms of its infrastructure.

The governor further explained that he did not come into government to divert public fund but came fully prepared armed with visionary ideas to rescue the ordinary people of the state and give them responsible and people-oriented leadership.

He stated that what he had been doing in the last two and half years which led to so many successes recorded so far by the administration.

Fintiri who had earlier flagged off the construction of 6.8 kilometers Mubi bye-pass road awarded to Triacta Nigeria limited at the cost of N3.4billion, promised to execute more development projects that would improve the living conditions of the citizens and support security agencies to wipe out all forms of criminality in the state.

He noted that the mubi bye-pass is a project that the people have desired for long and have become even more desirable now considering the central roles the project is expected to serve in the lives of the inhabitants and visitors alike.

He described it as long overdue considering the fact that Mubi has become a settlement on one major road in and out of the town.

This, according to him, has made inter

and intra movements a daily nightmare and collective embarrasement to the state.

He added that the decision to construct the bye-pass is also inform by the fact that,with Mubi International cattle market coming on stream the influx of traders and business men will skyrocket so there is no better time that now to open the town in anticipation.

He called on the people of the state to join hands with his administration to move the state forward and support security agencies to end the security challenges bedevilling the state.

He also assured that his administration would continued to give security agencies in the state all the needed supports to enable them discharged their duties effectively.

