Nigerians need obedience to win Covid-19 war – Doctors

The National Association of Resident Doctors of Nigeria (NARD) has called on Nigerians to obey all health protocols for the country to win the war against Covid-19.

President of the union Dr Aliyu Sokomba made the call at a news conference Thursday in Gombe to mark the opening ceremonies of the association’s national executive council meeting.

Our correspondent reports that the meeting is being hosted by the Federal Teaching Hospital, Gombe, to deliberate on issues affecting its 16, 000 members across the country.

Represented by the first vice-president of the association, Dr. Julian Ojebo, Sokomba said the health system in the country would not accumulate Covid-19 crisis “if the country gets to that level.”

He said that most Nigerians were not obedient to the laid down principles by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), adding that “in this time we need obedience from all citizens to avoid crisis.”

“We are now at the community transmission era and we must obey to prevent further spread. Go to our markets, you will see that Nigerians do not care. If Nigerians had been obedient before now, I am sure the rate of transmission will not be as high as we have it now,” he said.

Sokomba said physical distancing, hand-washing in running water with antiseptic soaps, use of face masks and sanitisers were simple enough for Nigerians to obey.

Sokomba called on the government to put in place mechanisms to ensure proper enforcement of the Covid-19 protocols laid down by the NCDC.