Nigerians’ patience anchored on hope for better future – Olubadan 

The Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Lekan Balogun Sunday tasked Nigerians to bear with the government as everything is being done to ensure that the current hardship in the country is addressed.

Oba Balogun gave the task in a statement by his personal assistant (Media), Oladele Ogunsola, on the occasion of his first year anniversary on the throne.

He stated that Nigerians should be commended for their resilience and perseverance anchored on hope for a better and greater future” and that Nigerians should be hopeful for a better Nigeria after the current hardship in the country.

Acknowledging the current hardship in the land occasioned by the Naira redesign policy, the royal father said it was the resilience of Nigerians that has been the sustaining power of the country.

“I salute our people for their resilience and perseverance which are anchored on hope for a better and greater future,” he said.

