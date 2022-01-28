Nigerians react as Jaruma appears in court

Nigerians have called for stiffer penalty against controversial aphrodisiac seller, Hauwa Saidu Mohammed, popularly known as Jaruma, to serve as deterrent to others who may engage in blackmail of innocent Nigerians for clout.

The police had arraigned Jaruma at an Upper Area Court for defamation of character, false news publication and intimidation against business tycoon, Ned Nwoko.

Jaruma was subsequently remanded by the judge and she’s expected to appear in court on Friday.

Nigerians have since then asked the judge to ensure the aphrodisiac seller is handed a stiff penalty to serve as a lesson.

Ibrahim Hamza while reacting said, “Jaruma has always been known to be controversial. Hopefully she learns her lesson this time around. blackmailing innocent families for business clout should not be condoned.”

Sunday Attah, the coordinator of Concerned Citizen for Change while reacting also said, “This is not new to her as people who have followed her closely on social media will attest to the fact that she lives and thrives on controversy not minding how it comes about nor whose ox is gored in the process.”