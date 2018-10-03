Nigerians seek Indian govt’s visa policy review

Some Nigerians residing in India have appealed to the Indian government to review its visa policy for students and businessmen to facilitate trade and education for foreigners. Some of the residents, who spoke in separate interviews with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Delhi on Tuesday, described as frustrating the stress of reviewing their visas every six months or one year. They also want the Indian government to issue missionary visa and work permit for Nigerians who get the opportunity to work in the country. Emmanuel Osisiogu, a businessman trading on industrial materials, said he had been doing business in the country for 10 years. “I have been on and off in India for the past 10 years because once your visa expires, you have to travel to Nigeria again to review it and it is not easy to get it. “In the long run, they either give six months or one year visa. “So, I am appealing to them to review the visa policy to give longer time for those doing business in the country,” he said. Similarly, a businesswoman, who preferred not to be named, India was a good place to do business but the visa policy was making it cumbersome. She said the visa policy of three months should be reviewed to a longer period to reap the fruit of doing business in the country. In the same vein, a Masters graduate at the Maharshi Dayanand University, Samuel Edioh, said he was reviewing his visa every year for seven years throughout the period of study

