Nigerians still groan into 2022 despite govt’s efforts

…Over 9, 500 killed in 2021 – Investigation ‘…We’re in war situation’ …Why it persists, by security experts …President determined to end conflicts – Presidency …How to end the carnage – Adamu

As 2021 fades, Nigeria continues to record an unprecedented increase in the killing of young and old men and women by insurgents and bandits. ABDULRAHMAN ZAKARIYAU in this report writes on the persistent killings and amidst the unending war against the unfortunate incident.

Investigations

Indeed, there are no signs that the wanton killings across the country will abate soon given the total number of citizens, others murdered by non-state actors in the last 12 months.

The investigations by HumAngle, SBM Intelligence, Enough is Enough EiE Nigeria, which Blueprint Weekend reviewed revealed that over 9, 500 Nigerians were killed by Boko Haram terrorists, armed herdsmen, bandits and gunmen across all parts of the country. According to data analysed by HumAngle, nearly 6,000 lives were lost to insecurity between January 1 and June 30, 2021.

The Report disclosed that Nigeria Security Tracker (NST), which collects information on violence cases in the country, estimated based on media publications that at least 5,838 people were killed and 2,944 others kidnapped over the six-month period. The killings and abductions of citizens were recorded in the country’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

Among those killed within the period were 2,897 civilians and 499 security officials.

The figures reflect the shifts in the dynamics of the security challenges besetting the country as the most vulnerable region has now become the North-west where 1,976 people were killed, followed by the North-east where Boko Haram factions operate, which had 1,453 fatalities, then the North-central region (1,103), South- east 575, then South-south 408 and then the South-west 323.

Also, between July 1 and September 30, 2021, the SBM Intelligence and EiE Nigeria Report showed that over 2,287 people were killed in Nigeria in violent incidents, including attacks by Boko Haram terrorists, militia herdsmen, bandits, abductions and gangsterism.

It indicated further that 1, 153 civilians were killed followed by bandits at 675 and terrorists at 170. The casualties on the part of law enforcement agents were 105 soldiers, 67 police members and 2 immigration officers.

In total, no fewer than 176 security personnel lost their lives to attacks in different parts of the country. The Report also stated that 29 members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) were killed during the period.

In particular, Zamfara state had the highest reported killing with 495, followed by Niger state at 306; Borno state at 285 and Kaduna state at 259. Plateau state recorded 138 killings; Benue at 113 and Katsina at 107.

The North-west had the most reported killings at 961, followed by the North- central at 102, and the North-east at 336. The Southern casualties were led by the South-east at 137, the South-south at 105 and 102 for the South-west.

Furthermore, according to data gathered by the Nigeria Security Tracker (NST) 725 were killed across Nigeria in October alone due to dire security situations. The highest number of deaths was recorded in Borno, followed by Kaduna, Niger, Sokoto, and Zamfara states.

The analysis done by HumAngle further showed that the killings took place across 28 of the country’s 37 states (including the federal capital territory). A total of 148 violent incidents were recorded during the period.

Notably, the NST data showed that among those killed were 272 civilians and 69 security personnel. One hundred and eighty-five (185) Boko Haram members, 198 armed persons, seven kidnappers, and two robbers were also killed.

In October 2021, the highest number of deaths was recorded in Borno, with 151 casualties, followed by Kaduna (97), Niger (93), Sokoto (80), and Zamfara (74).

The greatest death toll for one incident was recorded on Sunday, October 17, during a terror attack at Goronyo market, Sokoto in the North-west. Residents said the terrorists had arrived in tens of motorcycles and indiscriminately opened fire on traders and buyers, killing up to 49 people.

Reviews

A review of the security situation by this reporter relying on media reports showed that no fewer than 535 were killed from November 1 till date. It added that 29 military officers, 18 policemen, 388 Nigerians and 101 others were gruesomely murdered across the country during the period.

An incident was recorded on November 15 when marauders attacked Illela local government area of Sokoto state in the wee hours killing 13 people in the first instance. And the death toll rose to 43 after a few hours. Another attack was recorded on December 20, 2021, when at least 45 people were killed in renewed hostilities in Lafia, Obi and Awe local government areas of Nasarawa state.

In another development, the death toll from the attacks on communities in Giwa local government area of Kaduna state reportedly rose to 40, following the discovery of two corpses in the bush by security operatives.

Cumulatively, the perpetrators of the killings which included Boko Haram terrorists, armed herdsmen, bandits and gunmen claimed 6,000 lives between January 1 and June 30, 2021, then between July 1 and September 30, 2021, over 2,287 were killed, in October 725 were killed across Nigeria and no fewer than 535 were killed from November 1 till date.

PDP’s chair’s take

In his reaction, the national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prof Iyorchia Ayu, lamented the intractable banditry, killings and kidnappings ravaging the country, saying “it’s unfortunate that the country seems to be in a war situation.”

He said, “We are virtually in a war situation in Nigeria today. We are fighting bandits. We are fighting kidnappers; we are fighting all sorts of bandits and extremists who are killing raping our mothers and daughters. None of you can sleep with your eye open or closed because you are always wondering whether you are going to make it to the next day. You have to keep on highlighting these problems because the government has the fundamental responsibility of protecting lives and property.

“We don’t need to talk as a political party or as an opposition, but you know exactly what is happening in our country is threatening even the very unity and existence of our country. I think you need accurate reporting of the events, which are not very glorious.”

Security experts’ views

Meanwhile, security experts have identified the vulnerability of national structures, centralised nature of security agriculture and unseriousness on the part of the government among others as the reasons the killings have continued.

Speaking with Blueprint Weekend on telephone, a security expert, Dr. Kabir Adamu, said the killing persist “because of the vulnerability within our nation structures; especially the centralised nature of our security and the inability to address the drivers of insecurity at the villages, local government and other levels; this has allowed non-state actors to continue to perpetuate their activities.

Also, in an interview with this reporter, a golden member of the International Security Association (IWA), Switzerland, Jackson Lekan Ojo, said, “Killings continue due to the carelessness of the government in the past and of today.

“What we call Boko Haram suddenly reared its ugly head in this country and it was handled with levity. At the end of the day it spread from Borno state, where they hoisted their flag in 13 local government areas, and then entered Yobe, Gombe, Adamawa, Kano and most of the northern states.

“Before you knew it, they had created a department that raised funds for their atrocities. And because of the International connection and the political connection within Nigeria they created another group which we nick-named bandits. When they came, they killed many people, yet we still refer to them as bandits.”

He added: “Instead of the government to rally round and deal decisively with these people, they were pampered. So, when they saw how some governors were pampering them, some of the bandits spread across Zamfara state to Kaduna state, to Niger state and recently they terrorised four local government areas in Sokoto.

“Some state governments pampered them, the government left them and they became untouchable. Today no bandits have been arrested and prosecuted and we even know the names of bandits’ leaders. The bandits’ leaders are wanted, military and other security agencies could not locate where they were, but Sheikh Ahmed Gumi visited them and told Nigerians what the bandits wanted. Gumi is still a free man today.

“Recently, they were declared terrorists by a competent court in Abuja and all of us were very happy, but almost a month after that the court declaration, it’s not been gazetted by the federal government. And that is why you hear and read about the killing on a daily basis.”

Solution

On how to end the killings, Dr. Adam said: “These insecurity issues across all states in Nigeria vary. It is difficult to think of short-term and immediate remedies, but there is nothing that will go beyond good governance and accountability by those in government.

“In other words, how do we make sure that those that have the responsibility to protect us do so? And when they don’t, they are either fired or some measure of accountability be seen. In this instance, I am shocked that after the incident in Sokoto, Kaduna and Nasarawa states not a single government official has been held accountable.

“The easiest way of changing the tide is to enhance accountability. The best way to protect lives is to ensure that all the 37 agencies and parastatal that are involved in security are charged to live up to their expectation and the constitutional responsibilities that they have. And the best way to do that is to hold the leadership of these agencies accountable.”

On his part, Ojo is of the view that, “We must be decisive, just like the governor of Kaduna state, Nasir el Rufa’i, said. According to him, these people should be exterminated and sent to their creator. Although the call is coming a bit late, it is still very potent. If our security agencies go to their hideouts in the forests and flush them out and kill them, I think it will serve as a deterrent. But without setting these deterrents, they will have the courage like we are witnessing today to continue to kill.”

Presidency’s disclosures, assurances

Speaking from the Presidency, the senior special assistant to the president on media and publicity, Garba Shehu, gave the assurance that President Muhammadu Buhari “will tackle all security challenges confronting the country head-on.”

Shehu, in a recent statement to celebrate President Buhari’s 79th birthday and achievement in office, noted that “President’s determination is to end all the conflicts to keep citizens safe.”

He acknowledged that, “The APC government led by Buhari has been challenged by the worrisome activities of bandits, now classified as terrorists, and the incidents of attacks on communities especially that which pitches farmers against herders. Both have had the combined effect of disturbing the nation’s social fabric.”

Shehu, however, disclosed that, “The government has a two-pronged strategy in dealing with the clashes: one by addressing immediate security and then dealing with scarcity of land. Additional police and military units have been deployed to the affected states to address the former. They have already had some noticeable successes against militia groups.

“But the increased presence will also enable quicker response to distress calls to prevent attacks before they happen.

“The national livestock transformation plan remedies this through a phased transition from herding to ranching. This shall allow both parties to recognise for themselves the solution, rather than having it thrust upon them. Notably, a majority of the states – which control land – and the major farmer and herder associations have welcomed the initiative.

“Boko Haram which is now reduced to a shell of its former self now holds no territory and not a single militant incident have been recorded for years in the Niger Delta. Of course, there is still more to do, but the president’s determination is to end all the conflicts to keep citizens safe.”