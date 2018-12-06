Nigerians tired of PDP, APC, says NRM chairman

The National Rescue Movement (NRM) Deputy National Chairman, Otunba Niyi Dada, says Nigerians are tired of the two major parties- the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressives Congress (APC) and are in a hurry to dispense with them.



Dada said Nigerians will express their anger for both parties in a manner that would leave none in doubt about their disdain for the main opposition and the ruling parties in the forthcoming general elections in 2019.



Speaking from the background of the NRM’ flag-off of the governorship campaign in Gusau, Zamfara State capital which was attended by a mammoth crowd, an excited deputy chairman said the presence of the people clearly indicated their acceptance of the NRM as a credible alternative to the two parties that had impoverished them.



“Nigerians and, in fact, Zamfara people are tired of the APC and the PDP because of situation these parties have put them. What happened yesterday, yes, the mammoth crowd that converged at the campaign venue clearly showed the high expectation of the people.



“They came out voluntarily to identify with the platform they know will address their needs. The person who truly understands their ‘language’ that is that they are hungry and suffering and need a credible person that will honestly attend to these needs.



“They interest they expressed, their jubilation, excitement and the willingness to wait for hours in the sun clearly showed their belief in the person of Senator Saidu Mohammed Dansadau. I can tell you the mammoth crowd that turned out on Sunday were not rented, they came on their own volition”, he said adding that there is no difference between APC and PDP.



“If I pulled out the agbada that I am wearing now and remain in buba and sokoto, what difference does it make? Does it change my identity? You can change colour but you will still remain who you are.



“NRM is not just like any other political party that will warehouse political criminals, that is why you can’t see any defection from the PDP, APC to the NRM, we will reject them.

“We are distinct because our constitution and manifestoes are clearly different which is why people see us as alternative, credible party to govern this country”, he said stressing that Zamfara people have a God fearing leader in its candidate, Senator Dansadau.



He therefore urged the people to rally round Saidu Dansadau and elect him governor of Zamfara, come the gubernatorial election next year.

