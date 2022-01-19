Nigerians to pay more on int’l e-commerce as FG introduces 6% tax – PwC

The introduction of the 6% tax on digital services offered to Nigerians by non-resident companies, implies that Nigerians who visit Amazon, and other e-commerce platforms not resident in Nigeria will pay Value Added Tax (VAT) on items purchased online, according to Taiwo Oyedele, of PwC.

Though it will increase government revenue, it will also have an implication on the transfer of costs to customers, according to Taiwo Oyedele, Fiscal Policy Partner and Africa Tax Leader at PwC who spoke at the Nigerian Economic Outlook 2022 organised by the King’s Court Parish of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), in a webinar themed, “The Finance Act for 2022 – Nigeria Fiscal Guide.”

The taxation of the digital economy experienced some modification in the 2021 Finance Act which requires that companies restrict VAT obligations mainly to Digital Non-Resident Companies (who supply individuals who cannot self-account for VAT).

According to Oyedele, the changes made to the 2021 Finance Act empowers Feseral Inland Revenue Services (FIRS) to assess non-resident firms to tax on fair and reasonable turnover tax basis on turnover earned from providing digital services to Nigerian customers.

Oyedele stated that the FIRS has been empowered under the Finance Act 2021 to tax NRCs with digital significant economic presence in Nigeria.

These include “electronic commerce, application stores, online payments, electronic data storage, online adverts, data transmission to recipients in Nigeria to tax on a fair and reasonable percentage of turnover derived from Nigeria.”

This means that Non-resident digital companies are now required to charge, collect and remit VAT to FIRS.

Oyedele forecasts that implications for this will include increase revenue generation for the government, challenges with enforcement of compliance and also affected companies may pass cost to customers by way of higher prices.