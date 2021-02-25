Nigerians unhappy with NASS over ex-service chiefs’ confirmation – Wike



Rivers state Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike said, Wednesday, that Nigerians are disappointed with the National Assembly for confirming former Service Chiefs as ambassadors.

The governor related the disappointment of Nigerians to members of the Senate Committee on Niger Delta when they paid him a courtesy visit at the Government House, Port Harcourt.

Special Assistant to the governor on media, Kelvin Ebiri,in a release Thursday said the governor wondered why senators who agreed with Nigerians when they decried the poor performance of the service chiefs would sit to clear them for another appointment.



“Let me use this opportunity to express the dismay of most Nigerians to the Senate. Convey this to the Senate. We must be courageous in whatever we are doing. Everything must not be party affairs. You sat and discussed that they should dismiss the service chiefs. You said they’re not performing.

“Now the same people who were not performing, you have confirmed them as ambassadors. What kind of country are we?

“In anything we do, we must remember that there is tomorrow; our conscience is key. It is not because I want to be a loyalist to a party. No. There are things you cannot reconcile at all.”

Speaking about the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Governor Wike said the commission has abandoned its core mandate and leaving those who canvassed for its establishment disillusioned.

“I don’t like talking about NDDC. It is unfortunate that those who fought for it, if they knew that this is how NDDC will be, I don’t think that they would have even asked for it.”

Related

No tags for this post.