Nigerians ‘ve lost confidence in APC-led govt – Aspirant





A renowned political activist in Kano, Engr. Saleh Musa Sa’ad Wailare, has said that Nigerian voters have completely lost confidence in the capacity and ability of the APC-led government in propelling the nation to greater heights.

Speaking to newsmen on the state of the nation as it affects the present political dispensation in the country few days after declaring his intention to contest for Makoda/Dambatta seat in the Federal House of Representatives, Wailare said the APC-led government has dismally failed to live up to its billing in the face of its failed promises to the nation, adding that such an abysmal failure had greatly eroded the confidence of the entire citizens.

According to him, no political system could ever stand the test of time with power wielders in respecting positions of authority using deceit, lies and outright deception in cajoling the most gullible citizens to believe what they were preaching, lamenting that Nigerians had in the last eight years been inundated with unfulfilled promises.

He, however, stated that the APC-led government cannot in any way boast of addressing the alarming spate of insecurity which had almost sent the country packing, in addition to providing leeway to corrupt elements in the corridors of power to have a field day while the nation’s economy is still in the doldrums with almost no end in sight.

He said he had taken the eleventh hour of joining the political fray by declaring his intention to contest for Makoda/Dambatta Federal Constituency in order to address some knotty issues and myriad of challenges affecting the constituents positing that his main agenda was to bail them out of darkness to comprehend what it takes to move forward.

He pointed out that his stewardship would primarily focus attention on harnessing and developing human potentials most especially the youths who are indispensable in charting the way forward affirming that neglecting the youth would have some serious repercussions.

HeHe further revealed that the year 2023 is most crucial to the electorate in taking crucial decisions as regards the issue of voting credible aspirants to coveted positions of authority warning that it would be absolutely suicidal for the electorate to make a wrong choice in the face of the persistent rot permeating the nation.

