Nigerians want gov’t to prioritise security and economy – Poll

A new public opinion poll released by NOIPolls has revealed that the top key areas Nigerians want the government to focus its attention in 2022 are security, inflation and economy.

Others are electricity, health, agriculture, education, water and roads. While result shows that 50 percent Nigerians want government to focus on security, 44 percent of Nigerians want attention focused on economy as against other areas.

The poll noted that Nigeria has experienced devastating attacks from armed bandits for a long time.

“While these attacks initially started in the North-west, they have since spread to other parts of the country. Armed bandits frequently kidnap unsuspecting members of the public before using their captives to secure huge ransoms in return for their release.”

It noted that the Nigeria Security Tracker Report has shown that no fewer than 1,525 persons have been killed in the early part of 2021 alone.

Regarding prices of goods and services, the result noted that, “The National Bureau for statistics said inflation now stands at 15.99 percent which is a drop for the seventh consecutive times. Although, inflation has dropped, it is yet to reflect in the prices of items in the market as the common man continues to wriggle in pains under the heavyweight of increased prices of food and other commodities that are eating deep into the pockets of the average citizens.”

On the economy, it said, “In 2020, Nigeria experienced its deepest recession in two decades but resumed growth in 2021 as pandemic restrictions were eased and oil prices recovered and other policies were implemented by the authorities to cushion the effect of the recession, but presently over 83 million Nigerians are living below poverty line and many more are expected to live below the poverty line.

“This is occasioned by inequality in incomes and opportunities, lack of jobs as well as social and political unrest. High inflation has also taken its toll on the economy and much more. The government is expected to do more to make life easy for the common man in the country.”