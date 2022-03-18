Nigerians’ll only begin to enjoy the wealth that God has given us if…- Ohuabunwa

As the 2023 presidential election draws nearer, an aspirant on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP); the founder and former CEO of Neimeth Pharmaceuticals; former president of the Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria, Mazi Samuel Iheanyichukwu Ohuabunwa OFR, in an exclusive interview with ABDULRAHMAN ZAKARIYAU speaks on his chances, the state of the nation and what he plans to do if elected.

Why do you seek to become the next president of Nigeria?

The reason I want to be the president is that I have waited for a country to emerge as a globally competitive nation. I set up to run for this office because I have waited over many years. It became clear to me that my country was not globally competitive, was underperforming and has since then gone from bad to worse in terms of being able to meet the needs of the people.

The essence of governance is to protect lives and property, also to ensure the sustainable rise in the quality of life of the citizens. My country has been on the reverse gear. Quality of Life has continued to go down. Poverty has continued to worsen. The environment has continued to be polluted. We’ve had corruption climbing up, not getting any better. Injustice is walking on the streets of Nigeria and the country has become a country at war with itself.

Nigeria has been on a downward spiral. You know, I have advocated through all the opportunities I’ve earned to lead advocacy. I led the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria, the Nigeria Economic Summit Group; I have led those groups advocating, asking that our governors, presidents, senators, ministers should work to make Nigeria compete with the best or with those who were in the same categories with us years ago, countries like South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia. In every ramification, God has been fair to this country. But it has come clear to me that our lack of the appropriate leadership skill in the right quantities, the lack of competence, courageous leadership that has integrity, that is visionary has prevented us from making Nigeria the land that is supposed to be the leader of Africa and the pride of the black nation. This nation is potentially great. So, I am coming to the realization of that potential.

Of all the political platforms, why did you choose the PDP and are you a party man?

Well, I am a member of the PDP and I have been a member for a long time. But you know that in a game you don’t see everybody in the frontline in a football team, most of whom we see is either the first 11 that are playing in the field, maybe a few that are on the bench. And behind those who are playing in the field are others that are working for the team to succeed. That’s the role I played; I have played a back role in politics for the PDP to succeed. This includes advisory, building strategies for providing thorough leadership, advice and focus.

So, I have been in politics without being in community politics. So, I have decided to join and run because I mean business. I am trying to seek the best opportunity that can help me get to help. All appointments I received only came because of my political activity, even though I wasn’t in the front line. I have three national honours. They didn’t happen because I was invisible. They happened because I was visible. But I was not seeking anything for myself. I was more concerned with how to make this country work. However, I am not satisfied because that impact is not commensurate with the efforts, the hope and expectations. That’s why I have decided to come to the front instead of being at the back.

Many have said the South has ruled for 14 years while the North has governed for only two years; so they want the PDP ticket to go to the South. What is your position on this?

They always raise arguments to suit themselves; this is a normal human method of trying to gain an advantage. But if we are to take out that, the rotation of power between the North and South is not the rotation of power between PDP and APC. We are talking about people who will get the power, it doesn’t matter which political platform they use. This is because some of these people have been into many political parties. So, the truth is that we are talking about the president of Nigeria. President Muhammadu Buhari is not the president of the APC. If any of us becomes the president, we are not going to become the president of APC, but president of Nigeria. So, if a South-easterner becomes president of Nigeria another South-easterner cannot come back, this is because it doesn’t sound right.

I challenge those who say zoning is not necessary should allow Buhari’s brother to take over from President Buhari. The argument is partisan! What we are saying is that we rotate from one part of the country and another; that is between South and North. In other words, if you don’t zone, you are going to perpetually keep people as slaves. And if you want unity, you must bring inclusiveness.

If elected, what will you do differently?

Power belongs to the people; it doesn’t belong to individuals. If elected, I am not going to talk as if I came from the outside. I am going to return power to Nigerians. I am going to focus on increasing the dignity of the Nigerian, the Nigerian person’s dignity will be my primary responsibility. I want to be sure that the youth of this country are given the greatest opportunities they have to excel to innovate and to invent.

We are going to make Nigeria a construction hub; work will be going in this country for the next four years at least as if we are building a new country. Remember, we are building a new Nigeria. So, in every segment of our country, there will be construction, wealth creation and many development moves. Nigerians will begin to enjoy the wealth that God has given to the nation. We will take away poverty; the average Nigerian will be economically empowered. My government will be an enabler; we will create a country that will be investment-friendly.

How do you intend to address the country’s security challenges?

Four demons are disturbing the growth of Nigeria. That is poverty, corruption, injustice and insecurity. Every other demon contributes to insecurity in Nigeria. So, when you deal with insecurity, you eventually deal with all demons. It is going to take a long time to fix everything.

But when we come to the office, we will secure our country. Security is a commodity, we’ll buy security. We will ensure we introduce a high level of intelligence gathering; with this you will be able to know what the criminals are planning. We will invest in intelligence gathering. We are going to deploy technology at three levels. Technology will facilitate the intelligence gap. So, technology drives intelligence and we will know where to plan and act accordingly. We will also use the technology, what you call drones, to take out criminals. These are things we will do immediately to secure our nation.

So, we are going to buy security; that’s what we will spend money on. Then we will now go back to the more sustainable revamping, re-jigging our security apparatus. We will do that at three levels. First, we will make sure we get the right leadership for the security forces. We will also ensure that they are well- trained, well-equipped and we will also ensure that they are well-motivated.

What advice do you have for the youth of this nation?

My advice to Nigerian youths is this; let’s become more deliberate. Let us stop being superficial. The youth should not dance to the gallery. Let us not be moved by music or rhetoric, rather, let us dig deep and make findings about who wants to lead us.

We need the experience to do this work. So, we need somebody with experience. Somebody who’s is a visionary, somebody who understands the pains of the youth and of the people.