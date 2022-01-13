Nigeria’s 2022 economic outlook not gloomy – Rewane





The Chief Executive Officer of Financial Derivatives Company, Bismarck Rewane, has said that Nigeria’s economic outlook in 2022 is not gloomy but that inflation rate will remain structurally high at a full-year average of 13.3 percent given the upcoming elections in 2023.

He said the performance of the economy would be determined by successful implementation of the budget and newly approved five-year development plan.

In his presentation on Nigeria’s Economic Outlook 2022, at webinar organised by First Bank of Nigeria Limited, and monitored virtually, Rewane, described the 2022 budget as an offspring of the five year development plan.

He said that the plan aims to achieve an average real GDP growth of five percent over the planned period and it is expected to succeed the Economic recovery and growth plan (ERGP) which ended in 2020.

He said that the funding strategies for the new plan centered on broadening the tax base, enhancing the capacity of the private sector by creating investment opportunities and deliberate policy engagements and incentives.

He said “Economic activity in 2022 will be similar to 2021, owing to global inflationary trends linked to COVID-19, such as the lingering global supply

shortage.

He said In November 2021, Nigeria’s inflation rate declined marginally to 15.40 percent from 15.99 percent in October — the 8th consecutive monthly decline and the lowest inflation rate recorded in 2021.

“We can expect to see sustained cost-push factors, including a planned fuel subsidy removal, new electricity tariffs and additional taxes; alongside legacy issues, such as increased debt service burden and exchange rate conversion. Inflation will remain structurally high at an average of 13.3 per cent, with an increase in Q1 and Q2.”

‘’The economic outlook for the country is not gloomy, despite its continued dependence on oil. Nigeria’s economic growth for 2022 at 3.4 percent on sustained growth in the information and communications technology (ICT) and the financial services sector.

“Nigeria would be richer and better off in 2022, and key sectors to drive the expected growth are ICT and the financials because other sectors use it to drive productivity, ” he added.

Rewane, said: “The economy will see a 90 percent surge in e-payment as well as an increased adoption of technology and digitisation. Nigeria’s gross external reserves would decline towards $39 billion as the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) increased foreign exchange supply and allowed naira convergence.

He noted

that “The government would increase borrowing to meet deficit financing needs and may result in a sovereign debt default.

“The World Bank projects economic growth of 2.5 per cent for Nigeria, with a 3.4 per cent annualised growth rate, driven by the ICT, Financial Services, Manufacturing, Trade and Construction sectors. Government expenditure will increase especially because of election spending, and the naira will effectively appreciate in the informal market.”

In his opening remark, the Managing Director of First Bank, Dr Adesola Adeduntan said that the bank role is not just about making money or focusing on ourselves it’s about helping the country itself to grow the GDP that is way it believe it’s clients can grow and thrive and we ourselves can grow and thrive and that’s the reason why we’ve been here for 127

years.

He said “At Firstbank we are always open for business and we remain in full service financial institution from retail to commercial to corporate to investment banking, retail to commercial to business banking clearly there is a reason why we have thrived and we have excelled.

“We are always very excited about the country, we are woven into the fabric of this society and that is because from inception Firstbank has always seen our role not just from profits perspective, we have always seen our role as that of a nation builder.

“So for us we believe this panel that we put together they will help us to do justice in dissecting not just what is expected in 2022, There is a reason for a mirror that looks at the rear even though that mirror is supposed to be small and the one that is forward looking is much larger and that is what we expect them to do today,” he concluded.