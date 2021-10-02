Nigeria’s 61st Independence: FCT Minister preaches peace, unity

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Malam Muhammad Musa Bello has called on residents of the Territory to join hands with the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari and stand firm on the side of unity, peace and the collective progress of the country.

The Minister who made this call in his 61st Independence Day Anniversary message to FCT residents, said the country was better off as one united entity and would achieve much more working together.

He urged them to resist all efforts to cause divisions amongst them.

The Minister, while felicitating with President Muhammadu Buhari for showing exemplary leadership at this time in the nation’s history, said the President’s unique character and personality have done much to imbue in Nigerians hope in a greater future as a strong, virile and indivisible nation.

Malam Bello also encouraged residents to reflect on the struggles of the heroes of Nigeria’s independence, past and present leaders, who have through the years sacrificed enormously to bring the country this far.

He also urged residents to use the opportunity the independence anniversary celebration has provided to take stock of how far they have come as a people in the quest of building a strong, virile and united country.

The Minister pointed out that the FCT was founded on a platform of unity of Nigeria, a place where all Nigerians can call home and said that the Administration has strived to build a Territory of the collective dreams of all Nigerians.

The Minister also added, “while we have largely succeeded in building a beautiful, world class city, thanks to the efforts of thousands of Nigerians over the years, the equally important task of forging a common identity for our people is still work in progress.

“It is worthy to mention once again, that there now exists a generation of Nigerians from all parts of the country who truly know no other home but the FCT, having been born, schooled, are married and raising families of their own here in the Nation’s capital.

“The dreams of our founding fathers are truly alive in these residents and we should constantly remind ourselves that we are better off together and will achieve much more as a united people and consequently, should resist all efforts to cause divisions within our ranks.”

He then reminded residents that they have an obligation to uphold the dreams of the founding fathers to truly make Abuja the symbol of Nigeria’s unity



On security, the Minister paid tribute to the officers and men of all the security agencies who daily confront security challenges in the FCT with some paying the highest price with their lives. He therefore called on FCT residents to continue to aid them in their work by providing vital information when they feel the need to do so.

The Minister also reminded FCT residents that the ongoing battle against the COVID-19 pandemic was far from over, advising them to seize every available opportunity to get vaccinated in addition to abiding by other non- pharmaceutical health guideline.

While reiterating the administration’s determination to ensure compliance on the provisions of the Abuja masterplan, the Minister reiterated its commitment to ensuring the welfare and wellbeing of all residents.