Nigeria’s Adesanya retains UFC title

It was a night to remember in Houston at UFC 271 as Israel Adesanya showed his class against former champion Robert Whittaker to retain his middleweight title.



Adesanya’s fourth successful title defence was a chess match as the New Zealander pulled off a unanimous points win, while heavyweight Tai Tuivasa and middleweight Jarod Cannonier enjoyed huge knockout wins.

With Adesanya claiming he is a level above every other middleweight, here’s five things we learned at UFC 271.

Adesanya is untouchable at middleweight

Adesanya had a different fight with Whittaker in their rematch but the result ended the same.

Earlier this week, the 32-year-old signed a lucrative deal with the UFC to extend his contract with the organisation, saying he hopes it will inspire a “trickle down” effect for other fighters seeking better pay.

He’s one of the biggest names in MMA and last night’s performance only enhanced his impervious status at middleweight.



Whittaker can take pride in his performance. He scored a number of takedowns and made the fight competitive – a far cry from their first meeting in 2019.





But, ultimately, Adesanya is on a different level and has looked dominant in title defences against Yoel Romero, Paulo Costa, Marvin Vettori and now Whittaker.

“We’re just two guys trying to be the best in the world but tonight, I’m the best in the world,” he said.

“[Whittaker] is a few steps below me.”