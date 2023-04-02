Nigeria’s agric policies, practices faulty – Expert

An Agroecology expert and the Project Coordinator Heinrich Bull Stiftung, Mr. Donald Ikenna, has fault the policies and practices in the Nigerian agricultural sector, saying it will lead to full and constant dependency on imported inputs; heavy use of chemical pesticides, genetically engineered varieties, and tillage.

In a paper presentation at the capacity building for CSOs recently in Abuja, Ikenna said the policies by the policymakers and farmers respectively are focused on scaling up monoculture and large-scale soil tillage.

The workshop was hosted by Health of Mother Earth Foundation (HOMEF).

He said the practices would cause constant deficit in supply of soil nutrients, carbon/water holding capacities, and soil degradation. And lead to loss of money by farmers, ultimately leading to food insecurity.



Agroecology can be connected to our history and its practices can be built on sustaining our cultural practice, we have the ability to leapfrog. Agroecology flexibility, can be applied at any scale from kitchen corners to large industrial scale.

“Over the last 5-7 years, Nigeria’s food exports to the EU and America have continuously been rejected and banned due to the high pesticide residues of HHPs.

“Since 2015, Nigeria’s export of beans, sesame seeds, melon seeds, dried fish and meat, peanut chips and palm oil has been banned from entering Europe and the USA because they exceeded the maximum residue limit (MRL) for pesticides mostly of the ones banned in Europe.

He therefore called for the need to transit from this type of farming into agroecology, saying opportunities abound as this will lead to biodiversity restoration, soil regeneration, new jobs creation, more yield and crop variety per hectare, peaceful coexistence between herders and farmers, increase in local income, etc

According to him, there is increasing awareness and undeniable evidence of hazards of monoculture, GMO and HHPs, that is, the health hazard evidence, loss of food export revenue and the emergence of local scientific evidence.

“The growing global movement for safer food justice, and increasing willingness to collaborate locally, building local alliances and leveraging to support agroecology practice, policies and movement.

Evidence of the benefits of agroecological practice exists in Nigeria and can be upscale when passion and partnership is leveraged upon.

According to him, the challenges confronting transition to agroecology in Nigeria, saying the level of wrong narrative and limited knowledge and capacity among the farmers.

“Ignorance of consumers, government and farmers about the hazards of monoculture, use of HHPs, poor knowledge of agroecology practices, practitioners and alternatives to monoculture and HHPs. Play down the narrative of the risk on monoculture, pesticide and GMO.

“Fast money for farmers, cheap food for consumers. health safety versus short term economic growth (not sustainable economic development).

“The dominance of large-scale industrial agro companies and their big pocket lobby groups who trade the pesticide and GMO safety message and monoculture development models as well as their effort to capture the food sector and regulatory policies in developing countries.

“Loss of Indigenous species, deforestation and increasing biodiversity losses, limited funding and connectivity for the agroecological campaigns and campaigners,” he said.

