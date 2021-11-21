Nigeria’s Amputee football team hails Dare

The Nigeria Amputee Football National Team (Special Eagles) has appreciated the Honourable Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Mr Sunday Dare for refunding the World Amputee Football Federation annual due and for approving the National Institute For Sports (NIS)for their camping as they prepare for the Amputee Football Nations Cup in Tanzania(CANAF 2021).

Sarafadeen Olalekan Oyeleke, who is the captain of the Special Eagles said the support given the team by the Minister and the Ministry will spur them to give their best in Tanzania.

According to Oyeleke, “When you get this kind of support, then you know the nation is solidly behind you and you are inspired to give your hundred percent. That is exactly what we will do in Tanzania.

“We thank the Minister for refunding to us the annual dues that we paid to the World Amputee Football Federation and approving our camping at the NIS,” he added.

The Sports Minister had earlier charged the team to work hard and be good ambassadors of the country at the Amputee Football showpiece.

