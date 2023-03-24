Nigeria’s Balogun move to switch international allegiance

Folarin Balogun’s recruitment tour has continued in the United States as the striker trained in the Orlando sun and took in an NBA game.

After Wednesday’s post on Instagram showed Balogun outside of an Orlando bar, he posted again with an image of him wearing his football boots sitting on the grass with the caption ‘This heat!’

Balogun is training in the same city the United States men’s national team had been in just hours ago, before the team traveled to Grenada for Friday’s CONCACAF Nations League match against The Spice Boys.

While he was in Orlando, he was seen at an Orlando Magic NBA game against the New York Knicks. The striker met with forward Jonathan Isaac and was given a custom jersey.

USMNT interim manager Anthony Hudson said in a press conference that the team has spoken to the Brooklyn-born, London-raised striker buy they aren’t going to put pressure on him.

