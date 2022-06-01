Nigeria’s crude oil production increases by 70,000bpd

Nigeria’s crude oil production increased by 70,000 barrels per day in May according to a Reuters Survey released on Tuesday.

The document showed that the country’s crude oil production averaged 1.42mbpd in May.

The figure is 70,000bpd higher than the average crude oil production in April, which stood at 1.35mbpd.

The survey said the increase in the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) oil output in May exceeded the rise planned under a deal with allies for the first time since February.

It said this was due to a higher Saudi and Iraqi supply combined with a partial recovery in outage-hit Nigeria.

The survey said: “The 10 members of OPEC bound by the deal pumped 24.73mbpd in May, up 280,000bpd from April and above the 274,000bpd increase called for by the accord.

“The biggest rise in May of 100,000bpd came from Saudi Arabia.

