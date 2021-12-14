Nigeria’s debt climbs to N38trn – DMO

Nigeria’s total public debt as at September 30, 2021 is now N38.005 trillion or $92.626 billion, the Debt Management Office (DMO) has said.

The country’s debt management office in its statement on its website Tuesday noted that the figure inudes both external and domestic debts of the Federal Government of Nigeria (FGN), the State Governments and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

According to the statement; “The increase of N2.540 trillion when compared to the corresponding figure of N35.465 trillion at the end of Q2 2021 was largely accounted for by the USD4 billion Eurobonds issued by the Government in September 2021.

“The issuance of the USD4 billion Eurobonds has brought significant benefits to the economy by increasing the level of Nigeria’s External Reserves, thereby supporting the Naira Exchange Rate and providing necessary capital to enable the Federal Government finance various projects in the Budget.

“The triple tranche USD4 billion Eurobond, issued in September 2021, was for the implementation of the New External Borrowing of USD6.18 billion in the 2021 Appropriation Act.,” the Office stated.