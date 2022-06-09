Nigeria’s debt-to-GDP ratio up 23.3% as debt rises to N41.6trn in Q1 2022

Nigeria’s total debt stock rose to N41.6 trillion in the first quarter of 2022, representing 23.3 per cent or N2.05 trillion, compared to the N39.56 trillion recorded in the first quarter of last year.

In dollar terms, Nigeria’s debt stock rose to $100.1 billion.

Similarly, Nigeria’s debt-to-GDP ratio rose to 23.27 per cent in the first quarter of the year, compared to 22.47 per cent as of December 2022. While this is lower than the self-imposed limit of 40 per cent, the rate is quickening faster, due to increased borrowing and tepid economic growth.

This is contained in the quarterly public debt portfolio report, released by the Debt Management Office (DMO).

According to the agency, Nigeria’s total public debt stock includes new domestic borrowings by the federal government, which was used to partly finance the 2022 budget deficit. The debt stock also includes $1.25 billion Eurobond issued in March 2022 and disbursements by multilateral and bilateral lenders.

Similarly, there were also increases in the debt stock of the various state governments and the federal capital.

A breakdown of the debt stock, according to Narametrucs shows that federal government domestic debt increased by 3.99 per cent in the first three months of the year to $48.45 billion from $46.59 billion recorded as of December 2021.

