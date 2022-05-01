Nigeria’s democracy for the rich?

Political parties in the country, in preparation for the 2023 general elections pegged the price of expression of interest and nomination forms beyond the reach of ordinary and competent Nigerians who aspire to contest the forthcoming elections. The outrageous cost of forms has become the topic of discussion in a country where high income inequality is taking a toll on the people.

It has also come at a time when President Muhammadu Buhari in 2018 signed the “No too young to run bill” into law which would pave the way for active participation of Nigerian youths in the country’s politics. The ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, fixed the cost of its presidential expression of interest and nomination forms at N100 million while the lowest which is the state house of assembly is N2 million.

The main opposition Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, pegged its presidential form at N50 million and state house of assembly is N750,000. What many Nigerians failed to understand is, what pushes these political parties to increase the cost of forms at this prevailing period of worsening economy, hunger and squalor? In 2015, President Buhari had complained that he did not have enough money to buy his nomination form which was just N27.5 million. The president was able to purchase the form through crowd funding and other donations.

If Buhari as former military head of state in 2015 could not afford his party’s form, one is confused on how a lowly earned retired public servant who has the passion to join politics and serve would do. For instance, Vice President Yemi Osibanjo, who indicated interest to contest the 2023 presidential election, will have to cough out his salary for nearly seven years. What about our senators and ministers who want to take a shot?

Sadly, President Buhari is a direct benefiary of his party’s affordable form. One is surprised, why under his watch, APC wants to shut out other Nigerians from exercising their constitutional responsibility on the basis of being poor. Under APC, politics has become the exclusive preserve of the high, mighty and wealthy members of society and not for the poor.

Election does not stop at the purchase of forms, aspirants have to contend with other expenses such as party’s primaries which usually go to the highest bidders. With the monetisation of politics in the country, there is the tendency that corruption will increase astronomically. The politicians, if elected, would have to first recover their money, before attending to other campaign promises.

While it may be true that the increase in price of nomination form is to ensure political parties are not being funded from public funds, as stated by the publicity secretary of APC, the fact remains thatnthe new exorbitant price regime will disqualify many poor aspirants and hand over our democracy to the rich people.

Besides, the monetisation of our democracy by APC which came to power under the pretext of change mantra is unfortunate. The party which parades itself as pro-poor should have set a good standard for other political parties to follow. President Buhari rode to power on three key campaign promises viz: fighting corruption, fixing the economy and tackling insecurity.

Corruption which remains the bane of the country’s growth and development can be tackled with strong institutions and competent leadership. We have Nigerians of timber and calibre who are ready to join partisan politics to change the country for good.

However, the new development in our political parties will become a cog in the wheel of their ambition. It will scare, disenfranchise and push them back from the political scene. Yes, how many Nigerians can afford N100 million just to purchase interest and nomination forms?

The late American President Abraham Lincoln defines democracy as the government of the people by the people and for the people. Democracy is a not government of the few. The system involves wide participation of the masses in decision making process. In Nigeria, democracy means different things to the poor segment of the population. The masses are relegated and turned to mere voters during elections. After new leadership emerges, the supposed dividends of democracy become elusive.

No wonder, these failed politicians with their money bag politics cleverly manipulate the voters. They bribe their way to victory. What are the ways out for this brazen attack on our fledging democracy? Some political parties have fixed the price of their form at cheaper rate. I have learnt that the People Redemption Party (PRP) presidential form is sold at Ñ1million, while its gubernatorial forms cost N500,000.

The national working committee (NWC) of the African Action Congress (AAC) said its expression of interest and nomination forms for all elective positions are free. The party said the decision was taken after a meeting of its NWC on April 24.

The party said the decision to declare the forms free is to ensure that all Nigerians, irrespective of financial status, can seek elective position on the AAC platform. This is a good decision. Nigerians should quickly evaluate these parties’ ideologies and give them their mandate in 2023. After all, in their past and current records, both the ruling party and opposition PDP have failed to transform the country politically, socially and economically. Nigerians need to identify with these political parties or anyone that will not sell our democracy to the few.

Ibrahim Mustapha,

Pambegua,

Kaduna state

08169056963.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

