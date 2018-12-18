Nigeria’s first gold refinery scheduled to be ready next year



Nigeria’s first gold refinery, located in the southwestern state of Ogun, is scheduled to be completed by the end of June.

The local company, Kian Smith Trade & Co Ltd., developing it said in a statement that the refinery will initially be able to produce 3 metric tons of gold each month, and 1 ton of silver.

The company said it will source its gold from states such as Kebbi, Zamfara and Kwara, saying that it will supply the nation’s central bank, as well as the jewelry and electronic industries.





