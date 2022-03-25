Nigeria’s food security and CBN’s Kaduna example

“t’s clear that agriculture, done right, is the best means the world has today to simultaneously tackle food security, poverty and environmental degradation” — Irene Rosenfeld.

It is now familiar to discerning observers that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), under Dr Godwin Godwin Emefiele, has initiated and implemented policies that delt blow to some of our most debilitating socio-economic challenges. Like foremost thinker Irene Rosenfeld succinctly captures in the quotation above, when agricultural policy meets action, it tackles not just hunger, but also poverty. And it is through this prism that the recent CBN’s gesture, in collaboration with the Maize Farmers Association of Nigeria, to unveil 21 maize pyramids in Kaduna should be viewed. The bottomline is that Nigeria is gradually getting it right in terms of pragmatic federal government policies aimed at ensuring food sufficiency in the country.

Governor of CBN, Godwin Emefele, represented by the bank’s Director, Development Finance, Yusuf Yila, at the unveiling of the Maize Pyramid, revealed that currently maize production in the country has reached 12.2 million metric tonnes.

Emefiele also dropped the hint that the CBN is committed to financing over 600,000 hectres this year by providing funds through financial institutions to the various anchors and commodity associations for massive production of maize and other key commodities.

Another takeaway from the historic Kaduna unveiling of Maize Pyramid was the revelation by the apex bank helmsman that, in 2021, CBN launched the first maize pyramid in Katsina with a total of over 3,000 metric tonnes in full glare. That project, Emefiele noted, has not only assisted in moderating the prices of maize but also ensured supply non-stop.

According to the CBN boss, President Muhammadu Buhari has never wavered in championing the Anchor Borrowers Programme and gave full backing to the CBN on what it requires to close ranks with stakeholders in the agriculture sector by seeing to it that the nation records transformation in the agriculture value chain.

Another takeaway from the Kaduna unveiling event was the highlight given by the

President, Maize Farmers Association of Nigeria, Dr Bello Abubakar. Abubakar said each of the 21 maize pyramids was erected with 30 –79 trucks of maize.

Significantly, Dr Bello disclosed that, through the Anchor Borrowers Programme, the association has acquired some mechanisation like tractors, combined harvesters, creating both direct and indirect jobs for the Nigerian youth. This, to me, was quite an inspiring revelation.

The CBN, under Emefiele, is at the heart of the nation’s policies that yielded to major breakthroughs in confronting hunger and generally promoting food security across the nation. Interesting to most analysts is the fact that until Emefiele assumed the reign at the apex bank, many monetary policies designed to get Nigerians out of hunger and poverty were not in the public domain. By this, I mean that the Emefiele era has heralded massive public enlightenment on policies worthy of being taken advantage of by vast majority of Nigerians. This kind of development can only be found in situations where policy is meeting action and strategic communication is applied with special skills.

