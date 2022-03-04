Nigeria’s foreign direct investment drops to lowest in 2021

Data sourced from the website of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) shows that Nigeria attracted a sum of $698.78 million as foreign direct investments (FDIs) in 2021, representing its lowest level on record.

This also represented the fourth time Nigeria has recorded foreign direct investment below $1 billion in the past 15 years.

The first time was in 2010, following the backdrop of the 2008 global financial crisis, which saw Nigeria’s direct investment inflow drop from $3.33 billion recorded in 2009 to $728.9 million in 2010. It also fell below the $1 billion mark in 2017, 2019, and now 2021.

Nigeria has been suffering from dwindling foreign inflows in recent years, piling significant pressure on the country’s FX liquidity, as surging demand for dollars in the economy ensured recurrent negative balance of payments for 10 quarters.

According to Opeoluwa Dapo-Thomas, an International Financial Analyst, he explained that the Nigerian economy is largely unstable and unpredictable, which to a large extent affects its capacity to attract FDIs.

Kalu Ajah, a personal finance analyst highlighted some factors contributing to the downturn in the amount of foreign direct investments in Nigeria. He stated that the pull back on oil and gas investment due to climate change focus in the West has had a significant effect on Nigerian FDI. He also added that capital controls and bad optics of MTN being charged excessive fines have discouraged foreign investment sentiment in the Nigerian economy.