Nigeria’s forex reserves drop as pressure on Naira persists

Nigeria’s forex reserves closed the month of March at $39.5 billion compared to $40.5 billion it opened the new year on January 4, 2021 due to incessant withdrawal by the Central Bank of Nigeria to keep the Naira stable against the Dollar and other international currencies.

This indicates a $971.3 million drop with the period under review.

For a long time, the CBN has been supplying dollars to help meet forex demands and stabilise the currency market.

For context, the October 2021 economic data of CBN shows as much as $16.7 billion was pumped into the official forex market in the first 10 months of 2021.

The highest amount during this period was in June 2021 where CBN committed a total of $2.24 billion to the Investors and exporters window to help meet demands and help keep the Naira’s Value.

Despite this huge commitment, there is still a huge gap between the forex demanded and what is currently available in the market.

Some banks recently announced the reduction of the monthly spending limit to $20 from $100, while some temporarily suspended the usage of the naira-denominated debit cards for international transactions.

In April 2015, the spending limit on naira-denominated cards for international transactions was $50,000 per person per annum or $4,166.7 per month.